Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a car.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of a collision between a Nissan Qashqai and Lexmoto motorbike on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston at 1.22pm on Wednesday (October 9).

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital for further care.

