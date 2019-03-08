Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash

PUBLISHED: 15:36 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 10 October 2019

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a car.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of a collision between a Nissan Qashqai and Lexmoto motorbike on Lowestoft Road in Gorleston at 1.22pm on Wednesday (October 9).

The motorcyclist suffered minor injuries and was taken to James Paget Hospital for further care.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Looking back on magical memories at Great Yarmouth’s Marina Centre

Yarmouth marina centre xmas pool party 1986

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

‘It is grim’ - Shoppers put off by mystery pong

A stale smell at Tesco in Belton has been putting off shoppers. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Teenage girl ‘verbally abused and assaulted’ on bus

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted on the X1 bus PIC: Denise Bradley

Renewed bid for homes next to secluded restaurant

A bid for new homes in Wellington Road next to Pamela's Restaurant look set to be approved Picture: Google Maps

Seafront flats bid for hotel annexe tagged ‘an eyesore’ by owner

The Sea Princess in North Drive. The owner wants to convert the annexe, seen here on the left, into ten flats Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists