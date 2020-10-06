‘It hits emotionally’ - Meet the two women knocking on every door in Gorleston

Maria Greenwood and Haley Hutchinson, from Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre in Gorleston, will be knocking on every door in the town to check on how people are doing during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre. Archant

A pair of community workers will be knocking on every door in Gorleston over the next six months, checking on how people have been coping during the coronavirus lockdown.

The initiative, organised by the Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre on Magdalen Way, and awarded a grant by the National Lottery through the government’s Covid-19 funding, will see Maria Greenwood, 42, and Haley Hutchinson, 36, work their way around the coastal town, street by street, house by house.

They will have conversations with residents while staying outside at a safe distance, returning to anyone who would like a chat on another day and those who need follow-up support.

Ms Greenwood said the project began on September 28 and is now into its second week.

“We’re going into the community, knocking on everybody’s house who lives in Gorleston to do a welfare check, to make sure nobody is lonely or isolated, that they have food and electricity, and telling them about any groups they can go to, making sure no-one is left at home alone and not being missed in the area,” she said.

She said the project has been “going really well”.

“We came across one gentleman, a lovely chap, he didn’t have any food, I was able to deliver him a food package.

“There are some lonely residents, some with health conditions.

“This morning (October 6), we have to go to a house to help with prescriptions.

“Some people don’t even know which services are available in the borough,” Ms Greenwood said.

“It hits emotionally, but it’s rewarding to know you’ve made that person smile,” she added.

Ms Hutchinson said: “A lot of people don’t see a friendly face for weeks on end because of the Covid situation, and some are shielding.

“Some of it is just to see a friendly face. We just chit-chat about the weather or what’s on TV.

“We are just a friendly face, just there to help.”

So far the two women have been knocking on doors at Magnolia Green Flats and along Almond Road.

Next they will move on to Pine Green, Elder Green and Magdalen Estate.

“Over the next six months hopefully we’ll have seen everybody in Gorleston,” Ms Hutchinson said.