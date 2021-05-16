Video
'It's been emotional' - New restaurant to finally welcome indoor diners
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Last-minute preparations are being made as hospitality businesses, cinemas and theatres on the coast prepare to welcome guests back indoors.
Along with the rest of the country, Gorleston will take its third big step out of lockdown on Monday (May 17).
On Baker Street, Conroy and Sarah Robinson are excited to finally have diners inside their restaurant, Coral Bay, which they opened during the third lockdown after deciding to move on from their stall at Great Yarmouth's outdoor market.
Mr Robinson said: "It's been emotional."
The Caribbean-themed restaurant, in the former St John ambulance training building, began trading in March with takeaway and delivery orders and has been building up a solid base of customers.
"We've had people coming to support us," said Mr Robinson. "I want the people of Great Yarmouth to know that just because we are not in the market and are in Gorleston, the intention is to deliver an even better quality of service."
You may also want to watch:
Mr Robinson is originally from Jamaica and learned how to cook from his mother.
At the age of 24, he moved to the UK and met Sarah in 2007.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' house fire
- 2 Pile of fly-tipped rubbish (including a car) finally cleared away
- 3 Village bids for 'summer evening vibe' with launch of outdoor market
- 4 A bad day to launch resort's open-topped bus
- 5 'It's been emotional' - New restaurant to finally welcome indoor diners
- 6 5 amazing Norfolk properties for if you win the lottery
- 7 Former pubs, schools and leisure centres among arson-hit sites
- 8 How did Norfolk man end up buried in Iceland?
- 9 Popular tea room to reopen on the Broads
- 10 Millions of bank customers hit by cashpoint and app glitch
Whenever the couple cooked for friends and family, they were told they should open a restaurant.
On Gorleston High Street, Patrick Duffy, manager of the Palace Cinema, said: "This is the third time we've reopened since March last year. We have got the distancing between the seats. We'll be maintaining that for the first month - everything will be waiting for the government guidance.
"The costs of maintaining the cinema have been very high," he added.
Mr Duffy also runs bingo halls in Great Yarmouth and Felixstowe.
"We've spent £54,000 on Covid-safety provision across all the Palace bingos, cinema and casinos," he said.
When the Palace Cinema reopened last July, after the first lockdown, it was able to trade at 85pc of normal business.
This time around, those same figures would be a "fantastic starting point", according to the owner.
The curtains will also go up at the Pavilion Theatre, on Pier Gardens, which reopens on Tuesday (May 18) with a variety show featuring comedy, magic, song and dance.
Trustee Alex Youngs said: "It's been tough. We've been closed pretty much since March last year.
"The money from the first round of government funding was a big help. But we missed out on the second round."
The grant allowed the theatre to pay the bills, install new air-conditioning, repaint the foyers and generally smarten the place up.
Mr Youngs said: "We're all excited. We've worked hard to put a show together.
"It is more difficult to try to organise a show now, you've got to think about social distancing and safety above all else."