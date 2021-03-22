Residents asked for opinion on controversial homes bid

Published: 12:32 PM March 22, 2021

Affordable housing in Great Yarmouth. (Left to right: Great Northern Close, Crab Lane and Beach Coach Station). Picture: Google Streetview - Credit: Google Streetview

Residents have three more days to voice their opinions on a contentious bid to erect 10 prefab houses on the coast.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is planning to put up the modular homes on a strip of green land on Crab Lane in Gorleston.

The proposal is part of a larger bid to build 36 affordable homes in the borough, with an additional 18 houses at Beach Coach Station carpark and eight off Great Northern Close in Great Yarmouth.

An online consultation with people living near Crab Lane has drawn more than 100 responses, the majority of them worried about a range of issues, mainly the loss of green space.

The plans have since been amended.

A document submitted this month to planners outlines the revisions including the roof pitches being raised to 45 degrees and brick detailing to the gables.

A full list of the amendments can be found - and comments can be made on the plans - on the borough council's planning portal.

The consultation window is open until Thursday March 25 and a decision on the bid is expected by March 31.







