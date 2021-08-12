Work begins on new tea rooms at coastal crematorium

Published: 2:55 PM August 12, 2021

Construction work has begun on the new Tea Rooms at Gorleston Crematorium. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Mourners will be able meet before or after funeral services with work under way on new tea rooms at a crematorium on the coast.

Currently, the facilities at Gorleston crematorium, located in Magdalen Lawn Cemetery, include a large waiting room, a chapel with a capacity of 120 people and a withdrawing area.

The new tea rooms and function area will be able to accommodate 45 people and potentially up to 55 with different seating plans in the main function room, depending on family requirements.

Borough of Great Yarmouth Magdalen Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium at Gorleston - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A customer and visitor survey at the crematorium and cemetery grounds confirmed that 92pc of 100 people thought a tea rooms with wake facility would be popular and 85pc said they would use the facility.

Carl Smith, leader of the borough council, said: “Being able to offer somewhere families and friends can meet and pay their respects means we can better meet the needs of those who visit or use the crematorium and its grounds.”















