'Please find Teddy!' Mum's anguish after dog goes missing

A mum-of-one has revealed her devastation after her seven-year-old dog went missing from her home in Gorleston.

A male Tibetan Spaniel called Teddy vanished from Highfield Road, Gorleston, on Saturday, October 29, at about 8.30pm.

Owner Keeley Alderton said Teddy had escaped the house through the cat flap before digging a hole at the bottom of the garden to get into her neighbour's back yard before disappearing.

Ms Alderton, said has been going "mad with worry" since her beloved dog went missing over the weekend.

She said: "I've literally been everywhere for him - I just can't understand it.

Teddy was last seen in Gorleston on Saturday (October 29) - Credit: Supplied

"Nothing like this has ever happened before and it's been really difficult to deal with.

"I just want Teddy home safe."

The 29-year-old, who said she has been unable to work this week due to the worry, has launched a large appeal on Facebook and even made a public group on Facebook which has attracted more than 300 members.

After ringing the police, RSPCA and vets, as well as calling in friends to help search, Ms Alderton said she has reached a "dead-end" in her search to get him home.

She said: "I've tried leaving his belongings with his scent on it but I've still had no luck so far."

And her situation has been made worse after opportunistic scammers started to target her.

She said: "It's the last thing I need right now.

Keeley Alderton with Teddy - Credit: Supplied

"I've had people call up saying they have taken Teddy and demanding money but I found out they were in a different country but it's still not nice to hear."

Ms Alderton, who works in a local college, said she would pay a £500 for Teddy's safe return.

"If I could get a group of people together that will help me find him and cover more areas such as Great Yarmouth, Caister, Bradwell, Belton and Lowestoft, I'd appreciate it so much," she said.

"I need people to look in places such as gardens, sheds, garages, parks and bushes.

"Please join me and help search for my Teddy."