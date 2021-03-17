News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Man jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in seaside town

Liz Coates

Published: 1:42 PM March 17, 2021   
Drug dealer Malcolm Hutchinson

Malcolm Hutchinson has been jailed for 39 months for dealing crack-cocaine and heroin in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Gorleston.

Malcolm Hutchinson, 62, of Suffolk Road, Gorleston, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday March 16 after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug at an earlier hearing.

Hutchinson was arrested on Wednesday October 7 last year after officers executed a warrant at his home address.

A large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin was seized, along with a quantity of cash and two mobile phones.

