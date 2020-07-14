Man arrested after throwing car tyre at car

A man was arrested on Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston on July 12 for criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly after throwing a car tyre at a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk police were called to Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday (July 12) after reports a man was walking along the street throwing a car tyre at a car and across Lowestoft Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

At 9pm on Sunday a woman posted on Facebook about the incident, saying that a “drunk” man was “shouting and swearing” and “going round throwing a car wheel at other cars”.

You may also want to watch: