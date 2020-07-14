Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after throwing car tyre at car

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 July 2020

A man was arrested on Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston on July 12 for criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly. Picture: Google Maps.

A man was arrested on Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston on July 12 for criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly after throwing a car tyre at a car.

Norfolk police were called to Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday (July 12) after reports a man was walking along the street throwing a car tyre at a car and across Lowestoft Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

At 9pm on Sunday a woman posted on Facebook about the incident, saying that a “drunk” man was “shouting and swearing” and “going round throwing a car wheel at other cars”.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Teenager sets up her own firm as demand for cakes spikes

Isabel Powley, 18, has set up her own cake firm Oh.Bakey. Pic: Isabel Powley/Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

Father battles to clear name after conviction for child molestation in Cambodia

Mark Smith from Gorleston has spoken out about his time in Cambodia where he was jailed. He has been trying to clear his name. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hundreds of static caravans set for approval amid summer of social distancing

The area at Caldecott Hall which could be given over to a new static caravan park Picture: Lanpro chartered town planners and urban designers.

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Teenager sets up her own firm as demand for cakes spikes

Isabel Powley, 18, has set up her own cake firm Oh.Bakey. Pic: Isabel Powley/Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man arrested after throwing car tyre at car

A man was arrested on Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston on July 12 for criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly. Picture: Google Maps.

Movie fans urged to rekindle their love for big screen as lockdown eases

Arc Cinema in Great Yarmouth is keen to get back to some sort of normality and encourage people into theatres to watch films on the big screen Picture: Darren Hodges

Great Norfolk Bakes: Gorgeous recipes to cook this Norfolk Day

Hazel Jones, Mary Dorrell, Maggie Gallop, Margaret Collingwood (chairman), Vicki Reynolds, Coral Batchelor, Evelyn Ninham and Liz barker at the Norfolk Day 2019 WI garden party in Norwich

Who does and doesn’t have to wear face coverings in shops?

From July 24 wearing a face covering in shops and supermarkets will be mandatory, and anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of up to £100. Picture Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Take part in debate to examine how Norfolk can emerge from Covid-19 pandemic

What is down the road for Norfolk following the coronavirus pandemic? Picture: Sonya Duncan