Man arrested after throwing car tyre at car
PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 July 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested for being drunk and disorderly after throwing a car tyre at a car.
Norfolk police were called to Lower Cliff Road in Gorleston shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday (July 12) after reports a man was walking along the street throwing a car tyre at a car and across Lowestoft Road.
Officers arrived on the scene and arrested a man aged in his 20s on suspicion of criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning.
He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
At 9pm on Sunday a woman posted on Facebook about the incident, saying that a “drunk” man was “shouting and swearing” and “going round throwing a car wheel at other cars”.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.