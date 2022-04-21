Gorleston FC face final weekend of season with league title bid

Saturday is D-Day for Gorleston FC as the Greens could win their first Eastern Counties Premier League title since 1981.

After 37 league games it now all comes down to the last match of the season after Gorleston and Wroxham picked up emphatic victories on Easter Monday.

The Greens are one point clear at the top and know that victory in their final game will give them their first Eastern Counties Premier League title since 1981.

Should Gorleston lose then Wroxham will win the title instead, if they avoid defeat themselves at home to third bottom side Brantham Athletic.

The final games are on Saturday with Gorleston at home to mid-table Lakenheath.

The Greens won 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in September but Lakenheath have won their last two games on the road with an aggregate score of 7-1.

The Green's last game saw them secure a 4-0 home win against Woodbridge United.

Christy Finch was making his 150th Gorleston appearance.

A goal duly arrived in the 32nd minute for the Greens.

Deeks lifted the ball into the area where Connor Ingram got it under control and volleyed it past the keeper into the net.

Despite only the one goal lead, Gorleston seemed well in control in the opening stages of the second half.

The second goal came just after the hour mark. Once more Ingram burst into the box and was tripped and the referee did point to the spot.

Finch took the penalty and rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

With five minutes remaining sub Joel Watts tried a volley from the edge of the box which went to the keeper.

A minute later it was three nil.

Sweeney looked to be heading to the corner flag on the left but then crossed the ball, left footed, into the box where the flight of the ball deceived the keeper, went over his head and landed in the net.

Three minutes later, Sweeney's corner was met with a powerful header by Angus Mackie with the ball finding the net via post and goalkeeper to complete the scoring. It was Mackie's first ever goal for Gorleston.



