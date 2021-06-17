News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Plan for third stand at coastal football ground

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:04 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 3:18 PM June 17, 2021
An artist's impression of Gorleston FC's new 800 capacity stadium planned at East Norfolk Sixth Form

An artist's impression of Gorleston FC's new 800 capacity stadium planned at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Gorleston FC - Credit: Archant

A third stand could be added to plans for a new football stadium on the coast.

The bid would see another seating area at the long-awaited sports complex on the grounds of East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston.

The venue, which will also be used by Gorleston FC, will have a potential capacity of 800 spectators.

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Pictu

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

The new site will come with two new changing rooms, a social space and a full-size pitch - and will serve the school and community as well as the football club.

A document submitted with the application states that the third stand, to be located on the ground's southwestern perimeter, would "improve matchday experience for spectators, who would enjoy a better view of the game".

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee meeting in December last year, it was agreed GFC's currently "unviable" home, Emerald Park, would be torn down to make way for 97 houses.



You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine outside Cherwell Avenue

Live

Woman in her 60s dies following Gorleston fire

Noah Vickers and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Police and fire crews were called to a house fire in Gorleston-on-Sea on Friday morning.

Norfolk Live

Police and fire crews at house blaze next to hospital

James Weeds and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Updated

Further tributes paid to 'larger than life' Gorleston murder victim

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus