Plan for third stand at coastal football ground

Published: 3:04 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM June 17, 2021

An artist's impression of Gorleston FC's new 800 capacity stadium planned at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Gorleston FC - Credit: Archant

A third stand could be added to plans for a new football stadium on the coast.

The bid would see another seating area at the long-awaited sports complex on the grounds of East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston.

The venue, which will also be used by Gorleston FC, will have a potential capacity of 800 spectators.

A rough map of plans for Gorleston FC's new football pitch at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Google Maps. - Credit: Archant

The new site will come with two new changing rooms, a social space and a full-size pitch - and will serve the school and community as well as the football club.

A document submitted with the application states that the third stand, to be located on the ground's southwestern perimeter, would "improve matchday experience for spectators, who would enjoy a better view of the game".

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee meeting in December last year, it was agreed GFC's currently "unviable" home, Emerald Park, would be torn down to make way for 97 houses.







