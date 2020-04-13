Norfolk football club promises free season tickets to key workers and armed forces personnel

New Chairman of Gorleston FC, Jamie Humphries

A Norfolk football club is giving away free season tickets to NHS workers and armed forces personel for when social distancing measures are lifted.

Delighted to announce that we are going to be showing our gratitude to our local public sector workers throughout the 20/21 season @JamesPagetNHS @NHSuk @BritishArmy @GYMercury @EveningNews @BBCLookEast 'Thank you - ‍♀️ ‍♂️ ' pic.twitter.com/TDHyZdbdzS — Gorleston FC (@gorlestonfc) April 6, 2020

Gorleston FC posted on social media that they were “deligted to announce that we will be be showing our gratitude to our local public sector workers throughout the 20-21 season.”

According to new chairman Jamie Humphries, the club is “undergoing a huge transformation” after the death of their previous chairman only weeks ago due to a lung condition.

He was being cared for at the James Paget Hospital before passing away.

Mr Humphries said: “This was reason enough for us to do something for hospital workers, but now we have even more cause to give back to them after everything they’re doing for us during this coronavirus pandemic.”

Former chairman Alan Gordon tribute. Photo: Archant Former chairman Alan Gordon tribute. Photo: Archant

Already, members of the youth teams have been shaving their heads for the NHS’s Covid-19 fund.

However, Mr Humphries said that as a club, they can only afford to think about the future right now - since sport has essentially been cancelled on account of lockdown.

He said: “Because we’re thinking about the future as a club, we started thinking about life for keyworkers after this coronavirus madness.

Joel Watts in action against Walsham-le-Willows. PHOTO: Archant Joel Watts in action against Walsham-le-Willows. PHOTO: Archant

“What about when this is all over? The rewards for their tireless hard work shouldn’t just stop then.

“That’s why we want to let them know that they’ll have access to our games, for free, all season.

“This way they can have a bit of fun with the kids once life resumes some kind of normality.”

Mr Humphries added that the club’s home ground - Emerald Park - is extremely secure, with an extensive bar and canteen on site.

He said: “There’s a bit for kids to play on away from the main game, so parents might actually be able to just relax and enjoy themselves without having to stress about keeping an eye on them.”

He said that armed forces and NHS workers have clear identification cards, and so anyone who wants to make use of the season ticket should simply show their ID at the gates.

He emphasised that the club want all key workers to make use of this offer - and not just supporters or regulars.