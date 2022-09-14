Football match abandoned after town's player knocked out on pitch

Pictured is a previous game between Gorleston FC vs Coggeshall Town - Credit: Archant

An ambulance was called to a football match on the east coast after a player was knocked out on the pitch.

Gorleston Football Club was forced to abandon its game on Tuesday evening (September 14) due to the incident.

One of team's defenders, George Keys, collided with his own keeper during the first half.

The Greens were 1-0 down to Coggeshall Town FC when the incident happened.

The FA Trophy match was taking place at Crown Meadow, in Lowestoft, which is Gorleston FC's temporary home following the demolition of Emerald Park.

An ambulance was called and Keys was taken to hospital with concussion.

very proud of all the @gorlestonfc lads tonight after a freak Injury on our CB @George_keys09. just an update he's sitting up and in good spirit with family around. shout-out to @Marxxiiee and @cfinch_10 for being on hand from the start 💚 — Arren Howarth (@arren_howarth) September 13, 2022

Following the match, Gorleston FC committee member and events coordinator, Arren Howarth, tweeted that the player was sitting up and "in good spirits" with family around.

The game had been rearranged from the weekend due to the death of the Queen.







