Football match abandoned after town's player knocked out on pitch

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:41 AM September 14, 2022
Coggeshall pile on the pressure at Emerald Park on Saturday. Picture: David Hardy

Pictured is a previous game between Gorleston FC vs Coggeshall Town - Credit: Archant

An ambulance was called to a football match on the east coast after a player was knocked out on the pitch. 

Gorleston Football Club was forced to abandon its game on Tuesday evening (September 14) due to the incident.

One of team's defenders, George Keys, collided with his own keeper during the first half.

The Greens were 1-0 down to Coggeshall Town FC when the incident happened. 

The FA Trophy match was taking place at Crown Meadow, in Lowestoft, which is Gorleston FC's temporary home following the demolition of Emerald Park.

An ambulance was called and Keys was taken to hospital with concussion. 

Following the match, Gorleston FC committee member and events coordinator, Arren Howarth, tweeted that the player was sitting up and "in good spirits" with family around. 

The game had been rearranged from the weekend due to the death of the Queen.



