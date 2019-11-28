Search

First look at club's new 800-capacity stadium planned for college

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 28 November 2019

An artist's impression of Gorleston FC's new 800 capacity stadium planned at East Norfolk Sixth Form College. Picture: Gorleston FC

Archant

A Norfolk football club has unveiled plans for a new 800-capacity stadium complete with two stands and a state-of-the-art clubhouse.

The plans also include a state-of-the-art clubhouse and a 3G artificial pitch Picture: Gorleston FC

Earlier this month Gorleston FC was granted planning permission by Great Yarmouth Borough Council for the ground in Church Lane which is set to cost more than £1m.

Now, illustrations have provided a glimpse of what the stadium could look like.

The ground will be built on the site of East Norfolk Sixth Form College (EN), and will be used by students at the college - creating a footballing hub for the community.

Chairman of Gorleston FC, who play in the Eastern Counties Premier Division, Alan Gordon, said: "To be part of such an exciting period for the club, the college and the local community has made all the hard work worthwhile.

Dr Catherine Richards, principal of East Norfolk Sixth Form College in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass Photography

"The ground will secure the future of the club for many decades. It will also enhance the facilities for the college and bring a new venue for local residents and sporting clubs."

EN offers students an elite football programme created through Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation and principal, Dr Catherine Richards, believes the new ground will help to improve the course.

"The new facility really will take sport here to the next level," she said.

"It will create the best possible environment for our students.

"Hopefully it will help to further raise aspirations for those on the course and provide a pathway into Gorleston FC teams."

The ground, which has been five years in the making, will have a 3G artificial pitch with floodlights, seated grandstands and a clubhouse.

Work on the ground will begin next year and it is hoped to be completed by October 2020.

The project will be funded by EN, Gorleston FC and investment from the Football Association (FA).

A number of the site's neighbours had objected to the plans over concerns about parking, pressure on the local road network and noise.

Mr Gordon said: "We totally understand residents' right to a peaceful life and will be doing everything within our power to ensure that continues to happen.

"We hope people will embrace the new facility and become part of the Gorleston Football Club community family."

The club has played at Emerald Park for 35 years but dwindling crowds and increasing maintenance costs have made it unsustainable for Gorleston FC to remain there.

