Firefighters pay fitting tribute to long-serving colleague

Published: 12:47 PM May 27, 2021

Jim Jones, who served as a firefighter in Norfolk for almost 30 years, died on May 9 in Gorleston. - Credit: Submitted

A firefighter who served for almost 30 years was given a fitting send-off with a guard of honour and a salute at his funeral.

Jim Jones died on May 9 at his home on Sussex Road in Gorleston after a long illness. He was 79 years old.

From 1970 until 1996, he worked for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, stationed at Acle, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, where he earned the respect of his colleagues.

Mr Jones was born in 1941 in Surrey.

When his father, who worked as a policeman, was called up to serve as a soldier in Burma during the Second World War, Jim and his mother moved to Great Yarmouth, where they lived with her family on Mariners Road.

He attended Greenacre School and then the Technical High School, now known as Ormiston Venture Academy, in Gorleston.

After graduation, he trained for five years as an apprentice electrician with Bowers and Barr, a Great Yarmouth outfit, before working for Hotpoint repairing washing machines and fridges.

Meanwhile, in 1962, he met and married his wife, Carole. They would go on to have two daughters, Trudie and Samantha.

By 1970, Mr Jones had decided he needed a job with a pension and signed up for the fire service.

His wife said: "He loved the fire brigade."

Jim Jones served as a firefighter at stations in Acle, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. His funeral was on May 26. - Credit: Submitted

Alan Jaye, nephew of Mr Jones and station manager at Sprowston fire station, said: "He was in the service for 26 years. He was a very professional firefighter and well respected.

"I was lucky to serve in the same station as him. I looked up to him as not only my uncle but also as a firefighter."

Mr Jones also enjoyed fresh-water fishing and country music.

On Wednesday (May 26), he had a full fire service funeral. Appliances at Gorleston fire station flashed their lights as the hearse drove by on its way to the crematorium.

His coffin was draped in the fire service flag.

Mr Jones is survived by his wife Carole and his daughters, as well as his brother Peter Jones.