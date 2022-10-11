News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Flat Caps and Flappers night to boost hospital charity funds

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM October 11, 2022
TestostaTones

The TestostaTones will be performing at the Ocean Room - Credit: Archant

A hospital charity is inviting people to attend a fundraising event at a popular Gorleston seafront venue based on 1920s music.

The James Paget Hospital Charity is hosting a fundraising Flat Caps and Flappers night at the Ocean Room on Friday, November 11.

The event will feature entertainment from The TestostaTones and a three course dinner with coffee.

It will see music and songs from the roaring 1920s provided by The TestostaTones such as the Charleston and swing music with songs inspired by the Peaky Blinders BBC hit show also featuring.

The night starts with Flat Caps and Flappers photo opportunities, with people asked to sit at 7.30pm for the dinner.

The night ends at 1am.

Tickets for the event are priced £42.50, which includes the meal and entertainment. To find out more or to book email Charity@jpaget.nhs.uk or call Helen or Maxine on 01493 453348.

