‘It is an inept attempt at a criminal offence’ - fly tipper lead investigators to his home

A fly-tipper has been caught dumping rubbish at the recycling bins in Magdalen Square, Gorleston Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

An “inept” fly-tipper filled bags of rubbish with information that lead directly to his home, a court heard.

Paul Slack, 53, of Newnham Green, Gorleston, admitted leaving several bags of domestic waste at the recycling banks at Magdalen Square on October 10 last year.

In mitigation Calvin Sacker said Slack thought he was doing the right thing because he had seen other people dumping waste that was later taken away.

He said: “Mr Slack has not been in trouble since the 90s. He has co-operated as best he can. He could have let it go and hoped nothing would come of it.

“It is not far from his home and he has seen other people leave stuff there and it has been taken away.

“I can see why he has come to that conclusion.

“But I have explained to him that it is the wrong conclusion.

“This is not somebody who has gone to a lay-by and deposited rubbish and not cared.

“He has taken it to a recycling place where he thought it would be looked after.

“What has been found in these rubbish bags is everything that related to him.

“It is an inept attempt at a criminal offence, if that is what he was trying to do.”

Slack was handed a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £210 in costs and victim surcharge.