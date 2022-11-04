Food club is helping 245 struggling families put meals on the table

A food club which is helping Gorleston families save on their shopping bills has officially opened its new centre.

The Shrublands Community Food Club moved into larger premises in September off Magdalen Way and now has 245 households registered to use it.

It offers food and household goods for sale via a membership system and is one of ten such food hubs in the county helping thousands of people help cope with the cost of living crisis.

Families are saving an average of 55pc on their grocery bills.

The food club has moved to bigger premises. At the official opening were Claire Cullens, chief of the Norfolk Community Foundation, Paula Boyce, strategic director at the borough council, Natasha Hayes, head of communities at the county council, and Julie Woods and Brian Brackley from the Shrublands centre - Credit: Anthony Carroll

At the official opening, Brian Brackley, chairman of the Shrublands Community Trust which runs the club, said: "Our food club is open to anyone who lives in Gorleston and is really helping those with tight budgets stretch a little further.

"At the end of October we had 245 households registered. This equates to 240 under 18-year-olds and 427 adults, and we are saving them on average 55pc off their shopping bill."

The food club has been supported by Norfolk County Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Norfolk Community Foundation, which all had representatives at the official opening.

Thanks to funding, the club was able to move to its own building at the Shrublands Youth and Adult Centre in September. It had previously been based in one room at the centre.

Brian Brackley, chairman of the Shrublands Community Trust, gives a speech at the official opening of the food club - Credit: Anthony Carroll

People who sign up to the club pay £4 a year and then use a points-based system to buy food and products. For example, four pints of milk is 10 points, the equivalent of just £1.

Items come from donations and the club works with local suppliers and national schemes such as FareShare and HisChurch to ensure it can both keep up with demand and keep the prices low.

Julie Woods, manager of the centre, said the food club was desperately needed by those struggling to cope with rising bills and prices.

She said: "It is absolutely dire for some and others are just about keeping their heads above water by using us. We are also getting people at work using us now, and a couple of nurses at the Paget."

"So we've got everyone using it, not just people on benefits. Everyone is really struggling at the moment."