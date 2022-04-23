News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Golf club fundraising boost for local charity

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:41 AM April 23, 2022
Fred Simeons and Diana Staines

Fred Simeons, of Gorleston Golf Club, with Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, which is creating a new centre for disabled people in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Centre 81

A golf club on the coast has donated more than £800 to a charity supporting people with disabilities.

The money was raised by Gorleston Golf Club throughout 2020 and will go towards the £1.5 million redevelopment of Centre 81’s new premises on Morton Peto Road in Great Yarmouth.

Fred Simeons, club captain in 2020, said: “It was a pretty awful year for us all and the golf club was closed for months but I’m pleased we were able raise this money for such a great cause.”

Centre 81’s chief executive Diana Staines said: “Gorleston Golf Club are amazing supporters of Centre 81 and I can’t thank them enough for thinking about us and raising this money in such a difficult time."

The charity operates a skills and activities centre, currently based at Tar Works Road, and has a membership of about 70 people with a range of disabilities.

It also has nine accessible minibuses providing a community transport service.




Gorleston News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Tea room with 'pretentious' name in Great Yarmouth

Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Firearms officers in Nelson Road Central Great Yarmouth

Man arrested after armed officers cordon off area in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Merrivale Model Village on Yarmouth seafront has been taken over by new owners, Dean Gray and Sophi

'It's a passion' - meet the new lord and lady of Merrivale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Ruby Rides helped to open Superbike Warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon