Golf club fundraising boost for local charity

Fred Simeons, of Gorleston Golf Club, with Diana Staines, chief executive of Centre 81, which is creating a new centre for disabled people in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Centre 81

A golf club on the coast has donated more than £800 to a charity supporting people with disabilities.

The money was raised by Gorleston Golf Club throughout 2020 and will go towards the £1.5 million redevelopment of Centre 81’s new premises on Morton Peto Road in Great Yarmouth.

Fred Simeons, club captain in 2020, said: “It was a pretty awful year for us all and the golf club was closed for months but I’m pleased we were able raise this money for such a great cause.”

Centre 81’s chief executive Diana Staines said: “Gorleston Golf Club are amazing supporters of Centre 81 and I can’t thank them enough for thinking about us and raising this money in such a difficult time."

The charity operates a skills and activities centre, currently based at Tar Works Road, and has a membership of about 70 people with a range of disabilities.

It also has nine accessible minibuses providing a community transport service.












