Seafront masterplans for Gorleston and Great Yarmouth

Published: 5:30 AM April 4, 2021

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation according to a House of Lords report Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Masterplans are being created for the seafront areas of both Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

Each town being will be the focus of separate, politically-balanced, working parties looking into how they could evolve, and crucially draw down funding.

At a meeting of the borough council's policy and resources committee last month, it was resolved there would be two working parties made up of five members each that would report to the committee.

The aim of creating the seafront masterplans is to set out a framework for the development of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston’s seafronts.

According to the borough council, the purpose is to guide new investment so that projects are not only individually delivered to a high quality, but also that they add up collectively to more than the sum of their parts.

The outcome of full implementation of the masterplans will be to build confidence and the business case for future inward investment and development as well as supporting potential funding bids.

Data for crimes at or near nightclubs has been published for two locations on Great Yarmouth's Marine Parade Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

It is expected that plans outlining the vision and opportunities for both seafronts will be ready by autumn this year.

Before that, all going according to the government's plan for loosening lockdown, the town will fully reopen on June 21.

And star turn of the seafront this season will be a giant Ferris wheel, a 50m Cityliner boasting 36 capsules, which the borough council hopes will provide an additional Covid-safe draw as part of supporting the visitor economy when restrictions are lifted to allow tourism again.

It will be put up next to the Sealife Centre this summer, subject to planning consent and coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

At Yarmouth's Britannia Pier, acts including Jimmy Carr, Sarah Millican and Jim Davidson can perform to holiday crowds, the theatre having been closed since March last year.

While the Maritime Festival has been cancelled for 2021, there is still a chance for the Wheels Festival which has been moved to September.

Meanwhile, the government announced last month that £6m funding is being allocated nationally to coastal areas bracing themselves for a staycation surge.

The announcement also promised new relaxed rules allowing every pub to have a marquee for the whole summer, not just 28 days.