Sinkhole appears on busy coastal bus route
- Credit: Lisa Hannant
A sinkhole has opened on a busy road on the coast.
The crater appeared last Friday (June 11) on High Road in Gorleston, on the main bus route connecting the town with Great Yarmouth.
Norfolk County Council has since erected barriers and painted markings around the hole, which is near the entrance to Gorleston fire station.
A spokesperson said: "Arrangements are being made to ensure that the opening and some identified carriageway patching are completed at the same time to minimise disruption on this busy bus route.
"We would like to thank drivers for their patience while this is being addressed," the spokesperson added.
You may also want to watch:
Lisa Hannant, who lives on the road, said: "We're expecting heavy rain and worried this is going to get bigger.
"Nothing been done since a barrier was put round it on Friday. Heavy traffic has been flowing over it for six days now and there's no sign of it being fixed," she added.
Most Read
- 1 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
- 2 'One in a million' - Bradwell teacher who brought joy to the classroom
- 3 Anger after toilets trashed by youngsters smoking cannabis
- 4 Senior detective's plea to help solve murder of 'lovely lady'
- 5 Further tributes paid to 'larger than life' Gorleston murder victim
- 6 Holiday homes bid for site of former landmark hotel
- 7 Classic VW camper van gutted by fire on A47
- 8 Inquest into death of 23-year-old found on beach adjourned again
- 9 Trek the city on the T.rex trail
- 10 Florist leaves free bouquets for strangers all over seaside town