News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Sinkhole appears on busy coastal bus route

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:24 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM June 16, 2021
A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston.

A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Lisa Hannant

A sinkhole has opened on a busy road on the coast.

The crater appeared last Friday (June 11) on High Road in Gorleston, on the main bus route connecting the town with Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk County Council has since erected barriers and painted markings around the hole, which is near the entrance to Gorleston fire station.  

A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston.

A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston. A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Lisa Hannant

A spokesperson said: "Arrangements are being made to ensure that the opening and some identified carriageway patching are completed at the same time to minimise disruption on this busy bus route.

"We would like to thank drivers for their patience while this is being addressed," the spokesperson added.

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Hannant, who lives on the road, said: "We're expecting heavy rain and worried this is going to get bigger.

"Nothing been done since a barrier was put round it on Friday. Heavy traffic has been flowing over it for six days now and there's no sign of it being fixed," she added.


Most Read

  1. 1 The Range confirms new store at former Outfit on retail park
  2. 2 'One in a million' - Bradwell teacher who brought joy to the classroom
  3. 3 Anger after toilets trashed by youngsters smoking cannabis
  1. 4 Senior detective's plea to help solve murder of 'lovely lady'
  2. 5 Further tributes paid to 'larger than life' Gorleston murder victim
  3. 6 Holiday homes bid for site of former landmark hotel
  4. 7 Classic VW camper van gutted by fire on A47
  5. 8 Inquest into death of 23-year-old found on beach adjourned again
  6. 9 Trek the city on the T.rex trail
  7. 10 Florist leaves free bouquets for strangers all over seaside town
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

murder investigation

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine outside Cherwell Avenue

Live

Woman in her 60s dies following Gorleston fire

Noah Vickers and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Police and fire crews were called to a house fire in Gorleston-on-Sea on Friday morning.

Norfolk Live

Police and fire crews at house blaze next to hospital

James Weeds and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
A herd of cows on a country path off Common Road in Hemsby in June 2020.

Women seriously injured after being trampled on by cows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus