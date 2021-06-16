Published: 3:24 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM June 16, 2021

A sinkhole has opened on a busy road on the coast.

The crater appeared last Friday (June 11) on High Road in Gorleston, on the main bus route connecting the town with Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk County Council has since erected barriers and painted markings around the hole, which is near the entrance to Gorleston fire station.

A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston. A sinkhole has appeared on High Road in Gorleston. - Credit: Lisa Hannant

A spokesperson said: "Arrangements are being made to ensure that the opening and some identified carriageway patching are completed at the same time to minimise disruption on this busy bus route.

"We would like to thank drivers for their patience while this is being addressed," the spokesperson added.

You may also want to watch:

Lisa Hannant, who lives on the road, said: "We're expecting heavy rain and worried this is going to get bigger.

"Nothing been done since a barrier was put round it on Friday. Heavy traffic has been flowing over it for six days now and there's no sign of it being fixed," she added.



