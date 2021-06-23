Bid to open adult gaming centre on Gorleston High Street

Published: 12:47 PM June 23, 2021

The jingle of slot machines could be coming to a busy high street as a leisure company bids to open an adult gaming centre.

MJS Amusements Ltd has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to change the use of a premises on Gorleston High Street.

This would include a premises licence issued under the Gambling Act.

The building has been vacant for at least a year, having formerly traded as clothing store New Look.

According to the application, the business would have four full-time and two part-time employees and would open every day from 8am to 10pm.

A supporting document states that it is not an application for an amusement arcade and that the business would "enhance and support the town centre economy".

A decision is expected by July 30

MJS Amusements Ltd runs other gaming venues around the borough including Ocean Bay Amusements and Bingo at Pier Gardens in Gorleston and Marine Amusements on Marine Parade.

