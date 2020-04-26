Road ‘partially blocked’ after collision in Gorleston
PUBLISHED: 14:22 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 26 April 2020
Archant
A road in Gorleston is partially blocked after a traffic accident.
The collision happened on High Street, near Grosvenor Mews, after midday on Sunday (April 26).
A fire brigade from the town attended the collision and provided scene safety.
It is reported that traffic is coping well.
For updates check our live traffic map.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.