Road ‘partially blocked’ after collision in Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 14:22 26 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 26 April 2020

Firefighters have been called to a straw stack fire in south Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters have been called to a straw stack fire in south Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A road in Gorleston is partially blocked after a traffic accident.

The collision happened on High Street, near Grosvenor Mews, after midday on Sunday (April 26).

A fire brigade from the town attended the collision and provided scene safety.

It is reported that traffic is coping well.

For updates check our live traffic map.

