Takeaway selling hot chicken could open on coast

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:11 PM August 12, 2021   
A new takeaway selling hot chicken could open on the coast.

Applicant Andrew Ellis is asking for the change of use at Music Lovers, a shop selling CDs, vinyl and DVDs on Gorleston High Street.

The proposal would see the shop move next door to a premises currently trading as a double-glazing showroom.

Roger Webster, who runs Music Lovers, said: "The shop is not closing down. After being here for 20 years, people will know I'm next door."

According to the plans, the takeaway would employ three full-time staff and open from 9am to 11pm seven days a week.

A decision is expected by September 16.

The application follows a bid to turn a nearby beauty and tanning salon into a national pizza chain and, while a decision had been expected by early June, it remains undecided.

To view all plans and have your say visit Great Yarmouth Borough Council's planning portal on its website.


