Man struck by sign blown off charity shop during strong winds in Norfolk high street

A pedestrian has been hit by a high street shop sign after it was blown off a building during high winds.

The sign, from Break charity shop in Gorleston High Street, blew off on Saturday afternoon and hit a man who was walking past the shop.

According to witnesses, the man was hit on the head by the sign, causing cuts and leaving “blood everywhere”.

Paramedics soon arrived and treated the man for his injuries, with onlookers seeing him led away in a foil blanket.

Workers at nearby Hughes Electrical said they did not see the incident, but heard a loud “bang and crash”.

On heading outside, the witnesses said they saw the sign had broken into three pieces and appeared to have hit the man, as well as vehicles on the high street.

They called police and the ambulance service.

Staff at QD, opposite Break, said there was “blood everywhere” following the incident.