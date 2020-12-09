First day of vaccinations at hospital on coast
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Patients on the coast have been receiving the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine.
Teams of vaccinators at the James Paget hospital, in Gorleston, began administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday morning (December 9) in the physiotherapy gym which has ben temporarily converted into a vaccination hub.
The Gorleston hospital has a team of 40 members of staff helping with the vaccinations.
Roy Vademan, 82, from Great Yarmouth, said he was "well happy" with being given the injection.
"At my age, I'm glad I'm having it down, it gives me that bit more protection," he added.
Brian Woods, also 82 and from Great Yarmouth, said: "It's great."
Molly Gallie, 92, from Gorleston, said: "It means a lot. I'm getting on. Against all the odds, with all I've had over the last year, I'm still here, and I'm quite surprised.
"I used to be really fit, but I can't do what I want to do, I'm not as fit as I used to be.
Ms Gallie, who has three children, was diagnosed with skin cancer last year.
Those who received an injection on Wednesday will return in Janaury for a second dose.
The roll out of the vaccine at the hospital is being overseen by Jonty Yazbec, a quality improvement program manager.
"I'm one of the many hands overseeing this," Mr Yazbec said.
People aged 80 and over, care home workers and NHS workers who are at higher risk are the first to receive the vaccine.
Vaccinations are by appointment only at this stage.