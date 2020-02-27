Imminent roadworks at busy junction will see new double mini roundabout

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout.

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout.

A major project at an increasingly busy junction in Gorleston will see the construction of a double mini roundabout. Picture: Google Maps.

The work, starting on March 16 and expected to last seven weeks, will see alterations to the junction of Church Lane, Shrublands Way, Crab Lane and Magdalen Way.

Norfolk County Council has said the changes, costing £250,000, will ease traffic flow, especially at peak times, and make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians to cross at the junction.

A new double mini roundabout will be installed to replace the old traffic lights and two new combined pedestrian and cycle crossings will be built.

The new crossings will be on raised tables and have separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists.

There is also a plan to remove the tactile paving from the current crossing point on the bridge over the A47 as this is affected by noise from the A47 traffic which can make it difficult for blind and partially sighted people to use.

The flowerbeds outside the flower shop will also be expanded and pavements widened and redesigned.

Surfacing, lining and street lighting improvements will need to be undertaken as part of these works.

Crab Lane will need to be closed for the full duration of the works, while the entire junction will need to be closed to traffic for 4 consecutive days, April 18 and 19 for 24 hours, and April 20 and 21 from 7pm to 6am.

Other roads closures are:

- Crab Lane from junction with A143 Beccles Road to junction with Shrublands Way/Church Lane

- Shrublands from junction with Crab Lane/Church Lane North for a distance of 70 metres

- Magdalen Way from junction with Crab Lane/Church Lane South for a distance of 82 metres

- Church Lane from Junction with Crab Lane/Shrublands Way East for a distance of 120 metres

The majority of works will be carried out under three-way traffic lights.

However, full lane closures will be required for some elements of works including resurfacing.

The county council plans to carry out the most disruptive works during the Easter period when expected college traffic flows are lower.