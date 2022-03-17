News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Video

Gorleston lifeboat crew gets PETA award for saving cat from drowning

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:33 PM March 17, 2022
The cat launched itself into the water moments before the lifeboat crew arrived.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew is set to receive a Heroes to Animals Award from PETA for saving Icicle the cat from the River Bure. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

A lifeboat crew has been praised for their “act of heroism” after a dramatic rescue mission which saved a cat from drowning.  

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew has been given the Heroes to Animals Award from PETA.  

It comes after crews were called to reports of a distressed cat, named Icicle, after he fell into the River Bure in Gorleston on Tuesday, February 22. 

But the lifeboat crew quickly plunged into action and plucked the cat from the water.  

Icicle the cat who is home with Mandy Baker after his adventure in the river in Great Yarmouth meant

Icicle the cat who is home with Mandy Baker after his adventure in the river in Great Yarmouth meant he had to be rescued by the RNLI. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

After the traumatic ordeal, Icicle was taken to the vets to be checked over and he is now safe at home with his owner, Mandy Baker.

In an interview following Icicle's rescue, she said: "I think he has used up all his nine lives now." 

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “This cat probably feared the worst as the waters swallowed him up, but luckily for him, the RNLI was there to save the day. 

“The crew’s act of heroism is a ray of light that should inspire others to reach out and save an animal who needs help.” 


Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Energy bills are set to increase in the spring - helping create a "cost of living catastrophe" accor

How to get hold of your £150 Government energy rebate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Review of the Shoulder of Mutton traditional pub in Strumpshaw, Norfolk.

Food review: Big portions at possibly the friendliest pub in Norfolk

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fitness 2000 has shut suddenly

Shock as gym shuts suddenly amid charity trust collapse

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon