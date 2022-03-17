Gorleston lifeboat crew gets PETA award for saving cat from drowning

Video

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew is set to receive a Heroes to Animals Award from PETA for saving Icicle the cat from the River Bure. - Credit: Oliv3r Drone Photography

A lifeboat crew has been praised for their “act of heroism” after a dramatic rescue mission which saved a cat from drowning.

The Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI lifeboat crew has been given the Heroes to Animals Award from PETA.

It comes after crews were called to reports of a distressed cat, named Icicle, after he fell into the River Bure in Gorleston on Tuesday, February 22.

But the lifeboat crew quickly plunged into action and plucked the cat from the water.

Icicle the cat who is home with Mandy Baker after his adventure in the river in Great Yarmouth meant he had to be rescued by the RNLI. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

After the traumatic ordeal, Icicle was taken to the vets to be checked over and he is now safe at home with his owner, Mandy Baker.

In an interview following Icicle's rescue, she said: "I think he has used up all his nine lives now."

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “This cat probably feared the worst as the waters swallowed him up, but luckily for him, the RNLI was there to save the day.

“The crew’s act of heroism is a ray of light that should inspire others to reach out and save an animal who needs help.”



