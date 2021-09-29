News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Everyone needs community' - new parent and toddler group in Gorleston

James Weeds

Published: 4:23 PM September 29, 2021   
Toddler, baby and parent.

Magpie is a group for parents, carers and under-threes and takes place every Monday during term time at 10am at St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Magpie

A new baby and toddler has launched in Gorleston, offering a community space for parents and children.

New parent and toddler group Magpies will take place every Monday during term time at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Magpies provide up to 90 minute sessions, which includes a soft play area, toys and craft activities for children and their families.

Hannah, Matt and Emmaus Ashpole.

(L - R) Hannah, Emmaus and Matt Ashpole enjoying the beach. - Credit: Magpie

Hannah Ashpole, who together with her husband, Matt, organised the sessions after being unable to mix with other parents in the previous year due to Covid restrictions.

Mrs Ashpole said: “Having been through recent lockdowns where we haven’t had much support from one another, and the main thing is community. 

"Everyone needs community.

"We are keen for this to be a place where all feel welcome.”

Magpies takes place every Monday during term time at 10am at St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston (entrance through the main doors off Magdalen Square).

Pre-booking is currently required and Hannah can be contacted on hannah.ashpole@stmmgorleston.org.uk or via the group's Facebook page.

A busy parent toddler group

Magpie is a group for parents, carers and under-threes and takes place every Monday during term time at 10am at St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Magpie

Toddler and baby

Magpies' first session on Monday, September 27 was a full-house. - Credit: Magpies


