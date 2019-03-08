Fancy wowing crowds at Gorleston Makes Music talent showcase?

The hunt is on for amateur singers, bands, choirs and instrumentalists to step into the spotlight at an annual seafront showcase of tuneful talent.

Gorleston Makes Music, now in its seventh year, aims to provide a platform for performers to gain experience and exposure by singing and playing in front of picnicking summer crowds at the town’s bandstand.

Organisers Gorleston Rotary Club are now recruiting acts for auditions being held at the East Norfolk Sixth Form College on July 11 at 4pm.

Judges will whittle the acts down to six to appear in the final from 1pm on August 18 at the bandstand which Rotary opened in 2008 to mark the centenary of the global charity and friendship organisation.

The overall winner will get £250 in cash, donated by main sponsors Great Yarmouth engineering company Armultra, and a recording opportunity at community radio station Harbour Radio.

There are £100, £50 and £25 cash prizes for second, third and three runners-up.

Event team leader Mike Getvoldsen said last year’s event drew a good mix of solos, duets and choirs, which they would like to attract again this time – but the door was also open for bands, rock, jazz and folk performers.

“We are limited to 25 audition acts, so it will be a matter of first come first served and we would urge acts to contact us as soon as possible,” he added.

“Finalists really enjoy the chance to experience performing in front of a live and appreciative crowd.”

Last year’s winner saw a “home victory” for 19-year-old classical crossover singer Karolina Reu with a selection of opera, pop and show songs.

She encouraged people to step forward for auditions, saying: “It is a great experience and fun. Taking part helped me greatly with my confidence at the beginning of my singing career and gaining professional feedback was amazing. The prize money allowed me to invest in higher quality equipment.”

Entries should email stuarthall1947@live.co.uk for an application form by Sunday June 30. Any entries aged under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information see the event’s Facebook page @GorlestonMakesMusic