Man caught drink-driving on way to work after having 10 cans of cider and two Malibus the night before

A labourer has lost his licence after drink-driving on the way to work.

Connor Sturman, 22, of Girton Road in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, was banned for 14 months after appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 3.

Sturman admitted to driving his Renault Megane car on August 5 while over the legal drink-drive limit which is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said Sturman was initially seen "driving erratically" on the A47 Acle Straight at around 6.50am on August 5.

She said the labourer was stopped by police officers at White Horse Lane in Trowse, on the edge of Norwich, and tested positive for alcohol in a roadside breath test.

He had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and was taken to a police station.

Miss Khan added that Sturman told officers he had drunk 10 cans of cider and two Malibu and Cokes the evening before.

He also admitted to not eating lunch or dinner the day before.

Mitigating, Rebecca Utton said Sturman had no previous criminal convictions and was a "hard-working young man" who had gone to bed at 10pm the night before he drove to work.

She added he co-operated with the police and a driving ban could lead to him losing his job if he could not get to work by 7.30am.

Mrs Utton said: "If he wasn't having to go to work he wouldn't have been in the vehicle. He is remorseful for his actions."

As well as being banned from driving for 14 months, Sturman was ordered to pay £303 by chairman of the bench Mark Wallis-Fahy.