Man gives away own car to NHS worker to keep them safe

Harrison Bailey is giving this Nissan Primera to an NHS or care worker who needs it more than him. Picture:Harrison Bailey Harrison Bailey

A Gorleston man says he is stunned at the heartwarming response after pledging to give away his own car to an NHS worker or carer.

Harrison Bailey, 33, of Durham Avenue, has offered the Nissan Primera to help an essential worker to keep safe in their role during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since posting the offer on Facebook the self-employed delivery driver said he had been “overwhelmed” by the response.

Mr Bailey, who lives with his disabled mother, said: “The car itself is nothing fantastic.

“It’s just something I do not really need.

“It’s not a prize piece, but it does have an MOT until October.

“It starts lovely and drives really well.”

The hobby mechanic said he took the car in return for work done on a friend’s vehicle, but wasn’t sure what to do with it.

With people on lockdown there was no point in advertising it for sale and he considered scrapping it.

In the end he decided the best thing to do was to give it to someone who really needed it, but for whom using public transport could present a risk of transmission to vulnerable people.

So far he has had 23 unique nominations and some multiple ones for the same person or organisation.

“This is me giving back,” he said.

“But what I really want to do is make people aware that they need to help people and each other.

“Even though we are in lockdown there are still people that are ignoring it and it probably wont be them that suffer for it.”

The car is an 1.8L petrol model dating from 2003.

Although “a bit battered and bruised” he hopes it will help someone else to carry on working and helping other people.

Mr Bailey has set up a YouTube channel - The ZX Guy - for other hobby mechanics working on cars, to fill his time while he cannot work.

The winner of the car will be announced via a live video draw on Tuesday (March 31) evening.