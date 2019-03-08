Gorleston man died from heart failure linked to cannabis, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of a Gorleston man who died from heart failure associated with drug use was opened in Norwich this afternoon.

Ian Saiche, who lived on Queen's Crescent, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, died at home on Friday, March 1, 2019.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court this afternoon (Tuesday, July 2), senior coroner Jacqueline Lake heard the 57-year-old was identified by his wife, Susan Saiche, who was at home on the day her husband died.

Ms Lake heard Mr Saich, who was born on April 11, 1961, was from Carshalton, in Greater London and was not in employment.

Dr Geoffrey Waters, a consultant histopathologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) gave his medical cause of death as cardiotoxicity associated with cannabis use and ischemic heart disease.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to Friday, September 20, at Norfolk Coroner's Court, at Carrow House.