Inquest held into death of Gorleston man aged 32

A Gorleston man died in hospital after trying to take his life at his home, an inquest has heard.

Jamie Carter died aged 32 at the James Paget University Hospital. in Gorleston, on December 27, 2021.

An inquest into Mr Carter's death heard he had been found laying on the floor in a bedroom at his home in Catalpa Way the day before and taken to hospital.

The hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court heard he was known to the region's mental health trust and had suffered from mild anxiety and depression.

Mr Carter, who was a father, had been drinking before he was found in the bedroom.

His cause of death was given as multiple organ failure following asphyxiation by hanging.

Giving a narrative verdict Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said: "Jamie Carter took his own life but there was no evidence as to intent and he had been drinking alcohol at the time."

