Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man who refused to go to prison for being drunk on plane remains on the run

PUBLISHED: 11:48 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 18 March 2019

Karl Foster, 37, from Gorleston, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018.

Karl Foster, 37, from Gorleston, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018.

Archant

A man who was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a flight last year remains on the run from police.

Karl Foster, 37, of Kings Road, Gorleston, was jailed for six months by an Isleworth Crown Court jury on Friday, February 15.

Having skipped bail, Foster was convicted in absence of being drunk on board a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Heathrow on February 2 last year.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police has confirmed the 37-year-old is still on the run.

Last month Foster contacted this newspaper to plead his innocence.

Speaking at the time, he said the case had ruined his life and he was now “bouncing around the UK” to avoid going to prison.

Foster claims he suffered a mental breakdown on the flight having witnessed a taxi driver run over a pedestrian less than a month earlier in Delhi, India.

He insisted he was not breathalysed on the flight and will “refuse to go to prison”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

‘I would still pick Great Yarmouth over London any day’ – your views on the town

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

A man suffered serious head injuries on Yarmouth's North Drive. Picture: Archant Library

Man dies following house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home. Picture: GRETA LEVY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

‘I would still pick Great Yarmouth over London any day’ – your views on the town

The Market Place in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Antony Kelly

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

A man suffered serious head injuries on Yarmouth's North Drive. Picture: Archant Library

Man dies following house fire

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, police and Forensic Services are on scene at the two-storey home. Picture: GRETA LEVY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Norwich retailer purchases sportswear competitor

JD Sports is in Norwich's intu Chapelfield. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man who refused to go to prison for being drunk on plane remains on the run

Karl Foster, 37, from Gorleston, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018.

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in seafront collision with people carrier

A man suffered serious head injuries on Yarmouth's North Drive. Picture: Archant Library

Police, dogs and drone involved in ‘ongoing operation’ in Great Yarmouth

Police, dogs and a drone are involved in an 'ongoing operation' in Breydon Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey

Jury sent out again to consider verdicts in Great Yarmouth drugs conspiracy

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists