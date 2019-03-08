Man who refused to go to prison for being drunk on plane remains on the run

Karl Foster, 37, from Gorleston, is on the run having been handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a plane in February 2018. Archant

A man who was handed a jail sentence for being drunk on a flight last year remains on the run from police.

Karl Foster, 37, of Kings Road, Gorleston, was jailed for six months by an Isleworth Crown Court jury on Friday, February 15.

Having skipped bail, Foster was convicted in absence of being drunk on board a Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Heathrow on February 2 last year.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police has confirmed the 37-year-old is still on the run.

Last month Foster contacted this newspaper to plead his innocence.

Speaking at the time, he said the case had ruined his life and he was now “bouncing around the UK” to avoid going to prison.

Foster claims he suffered a mental breakdown on the flight having witnessed a taxi driver run over a pedestrian less than a month earlier in Delhi, India.

He insisted he was not breathalysed on the flight and will “refuse to go to prison”.