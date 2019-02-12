Norfolk man jailed for being drunk on plane - but remains on the run

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:41 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:41 15 February 2019

Karl Foster, 37, of Gorleston has been jailed for six months for being drunk on a plane but has jumped bail. Picture: Archant

Karl Foster, 37, of Gorleston has been jailed for six months for being drunk on a plane but has jumped bail. Picture: Archant

An airline passenger from Great Yarmouth has been jailed for six months for being drunk on board a flight from Bahrain to Heathrow.

But Karl Foster, 37, of Kings Road, Gorleston is still on the run after jumping bail and failing to appear for his trial.

He was convicted in his absence by an Isleworth Crown Court jury of being drunk on a Gulf Air flight on February 2 last year and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Foster had appeared via videolink at a pre-trial hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He asked: “How can I take action against the airline for failing in its duty of care?

“All because I had one pint in Bahrain? This is a waste of resources, money. It’s stupid.

“Someone has a mental breakdown on a plane and they are charged. Is that it?

“This is absolutely ridiculous. I spent three weeks in India after someone was run over in front of me by my taxi driver.

“I was tired, I was fragile, I had not slept for three weeks. They filled me with vodka and I had a meltdown.”

Foster has been sentenced to an extra 14 days to run consecutively with the six months for breaching his bail.

