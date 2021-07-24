Published: 9:28 AM July 24, 2021 Updated: 9:53 AM July 24, 2021

A white rabbit painted on a litter bin on Marine Parade, opposite the junction to Park Road. - Credit: John Thompson

A litter of white rabbits has been appearing on bins on the coast, spraypainted by a mystery artist and prompting references to Wonderland and the Matrix.

The graffiti can be seen on Marine Parade in Gorleston.

The first emerged opposite the entrance to Park Road sometime before Wednesday, July 21 and since then the rabbits have been breeding, with more showing up on a bin across from the Bridge Road junction.

They were spotted by local man John Thompson when out walking his dogs.

After noticing the first rabbit, he asked: "Is 'Banksy' on holiday in our great town?"

"We walk our two dogs Clifford and Betty all over Gorleston so see many fabulous sights. The bin at the end of Park Road is one of his favourite toilet spots," he added.

A white rabbit painted on a litter bin on Marine Parade, opposite the junction to Bridge Road. - Credit: John Thompson

The graffiti has prompted references on Facebook page Gorleston-on-Sea Life to both Alice in Wonderland and the Matrix.

"Curioser and curiouser", said one woman, quoting the book by Lewis Carroll that sees the titular character follow a white rabbit down a hole into Wonderland.

In the latter, an early scene shows a computer tell Neo, the character played by Keanu Reeves, to "follow the white rabbit".

