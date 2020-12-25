People without Christmas bubble enjoy socially-distanced lunch
- Credit: Matthew Price
A festive charity event on the coast saw 45 people gather for a socially-distanced Christmas lunch.
The annual meal, for the vulnerable, homeless, lonely and isolated, is normally held at St Mary Magdalene in Gorleston - but this year, Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy allowed use of their building to accommodate guests within the coronavirus regulations and provide for social distancing.
The church also worked with Great Yarmouth Borough Council on risk assessment to ensure they were complying with the regulations.
The Rev Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene, said: "We felt it was really important to provide a safe place for folk who weren’t able to be in a Christmas bubble.
"We believe Christmas is about Jesus coming to bring light to a dark world, especially this year, and we hope that we were able to be an expression of that light for the people who came and who otherwise might have had a very dark day.”
You may also want to watch:
He also thanked all the volunteers who worked hard on the day and in the run up to the lunch to make the gathering possible.
Most Read
- 1 Family homes 'destroyed' after Christmas Eve floods
- 2 Four licensed premises face action after Covid breaches
- 3 Driver's new car seized by police - after only five minutes
- 4 Bid to build 30 affordable houses on former hospital site
- 5 Part of A47 blocked after four-vehicle crash
- 6 People urged not to travel on Christmas Eve as Norfolk hit by major flooding
- 7 WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater
- 8 Two pubs rebuilt after being bombed go up for sale
- 9 Here's why the government put Norfolk in Tier 4
- 10 'Appointment only' - Hospital plea over Covid vaccinations