Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

People without Christmas bubble enjoy socially-distanced lunch

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:31 PM December 25, 2020   
Christmas lunch

People enjoy a socially distanced Christmas lunch organised by St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Matthew Price

A festive charity event on the coast saw 45 people gather for a socially-distanced Christmas lunch.

The annual meal, for the vulnerable, homeless, lonely and isolated, is normally held at St Mary Magdalene in Gorleston - but this year, Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy allowed use of their building to accommodate guests within the coronavirus regulations and provide for social distancing.

charity christmas lunch

People enjoy a socially distanced Christmas lunch organised by St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Matthew Price

The church also worked with Great Yarmouth Borough Council on risk assessment to ensure they were complying with the regulations. 

The Rev Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene, said: "We felt it was really important to provide a safe place for folk who weren’t able to be in a Christmas bubble.

charity christmas lunch

People enjoy a socially distanced Christmas lunch organised by St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Matthew Price

"We believe Christmas is about Jesus coming to bring light to a dark world, especially this year, and we hope that we were able to be an expression of that light for the people who came and who otherwise might have had a very dark day.”

charity christmas lunch

People enjoy a socially distanced Christmas lunch organised by St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Matthew Price

You may also want to watch:

He also thanked all the volunteers who worked hard on the day and in the run up to the lunch to make the gathering possible.

charity christmas lunch

People enjoy a socially distanced Christmas lunch organised by St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston. - Credit: Matthew Price

 

