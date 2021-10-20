Too early? Family put up Christmas lights... in October

Published: 2:42 PM October 20, 2021

The Christmas decorations at the Fillingham family home in Middleton Road - Credit: Simon Fillingham

It's the middle of October and it's time to celebrate Christmas!

That's the thinking of a Gorleston family who have switched on their festive illuminations more than nine weeks before the big day.

This week in an annual tradition, the Fillingham family switched on the Christmas lights at their home in Middleton Road.

Brothers Barry and Simon Fillingham - Credit: Anthony Carroll

As the display flickered into the life with an illuminated train, Christmas tree and a festive looking soldier, it sparked a debate online on whether it was too soon to put up lights and decorations as people are still planning their Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations.

Simon Fillingham, 36 and one of three siblings living at the home in Middleton Road, took three hours to create the family's latest display.

Mr Fillingham said it was nice to spread some early Christmas cheer considering the last 18 months that the country has gone through.

He added it was crazy to see the reaction to the family's early festive display, which also includes a giant Merry Christmas flag.

The Fillingham family home - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He said: "We have been doing this every year.

"We could hear cars tooting as they saw the lights."

The display has been scaled back compared to previous years, but the family say they will be adding more illuminations.

Their lights had caused a stir on social media on Tuesday night, with people praising the Fillingham family for bringing some much needed festive cheer.

But some people did question whether it was too early for the lights to have been switched on.

Comments ranged from "Lovely display and definitely brightens up the road" and" made me smile, looks lovely" to "looks lovely but a bit early" and "Only 9 weeks and 3 days to go...".

Tradition says that Christmas trees should be put up at the beginning of Advent which begins on the Sunday nearest to 30 November.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has organised Christmas in the Parks events which will see food markets, fairground rides and a Santa's grotto bringing festive cheer from November 26 until December 5.

The festive events will be held in St George's Park and the Boating Lake and Priory Gardens in Gorleston.



