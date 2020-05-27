Search

Advanced search

Bid to build new mobile phone mast in seaside town

PUBLISHED: 13:55 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 27 May 2020

Lowestoft Road, in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Lowestoft Road, in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A network provider planning to erect a new mobile phone mast in Gorleston has said residents could be left without coverage if the bid is refused.

EE is proposing to put up a 19-metre high mast on Lowestoft Road, next to the Newberry Child Development Centre and near St Peter’s Catholic Church and Stradbroke Primary Academy.

The mast, providing signal for voice calls as well as 3G and 4G data use, would replace an existing EE installation at Humberstone House on England’s Lane.

The applicant is planning to remove the mast because of structural issues with the building.

If the new mast is not approved, the application states, residents might be left without mobile coverage for EE after the old mast is demolished.

A supporting document says the existing streetlights - all seven metres high - on Lowestoft Road would reduce the prominence of the mast and “ensure its visual impact is minimised” while trees along the road would “provide an excellent backdrop and a degree of screening”.

The application also notes the perception that exposure to radio waves, from mobile phones and masts, may pose a health risk, but that the “balance of evidence suggests this is not the case”.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Yarmouth Road in Ludham on May 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Teacher creates seaside festival on Minecraft - that you can go to

Paul Osborne has recreated Gorleston seafront on Minecraft - and anyone can attend. Photo: Paul Osborne

Crews tackle two blazes in two hours at coast

Fire crews attended a fire in the open at High Mill Road. Photo: Google

Most Read

Bridge to close for emergency repair work

The bridge will close from 8pm, Tuesday 26 until 5am, Wednesday 27. Photo: Staff

Fire crew tackles blaze at beach dunes

The fire at Winterton Dunes was attended by one appliance from Martham. An eyewitness said the flames were brought under control

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the Yarmouth Road in Ludham on May 22. Picture: Google Maps.

Teacher creates seaside festival on Minecraft - that you can go to

Paul Osborne has recreated Gorleston seafront on Minecraft - and anyone can attend. Photo: Paul Osborne

Crews tackle two blazes in two hours at coast

Fire crews attended a fire in the open at High Mill Road. Photo: Google

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Bid to build new mobile phone mast in seaside town

Lowestoft Road, in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps.

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Firefighters called to town centre car blaze

Norfolk fire tackled a blaze on St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Submitted

Radio Norwich and The Beach to be renamed Hits Radio

Radio Norwich offices. Picture: Google

Secondary schools to only open to quarter of pupils at one time

Guidance has been issued for year 10 and 12 pupils to return to secondary schools from June 15. Picture: PA Images
Drive 24