Search

Advanced search

Appeal after bikers rode moped without wearing helmets

PUBLISHED: 09:41 23 December 2018

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

Witnesses are being sought following reports that moped riders were not wearing helmets as they rode around an estate.

Police issued an appeal for information after a “moped was being ridden around the Magdalen Estate in Gorleston with persons on board” not wearing helmets.

In a post on Twitter, Great Yarmouth Police said: “On Wednesday, December 19 2018 between 2pm and 2.30pm, a moped was being ridden around the Magdalen Estate in Gorleston with persons on board wearing no helmets.

“Do you have a DashCam that may have captured those riding the moped?

“If so, please contact 101 quoting 36/79750/18.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

#includeImage($article, 225)

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Appeal after bikers rode moped without wearing helmets

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information. Picture: Ian Burt.

Gorleston mural brings back memories of herring days

A section of a mural in the Gorleston pedestrian underpass.

Great Yarmouth Town put their faith in youth as they battle relegation

Gorleston's David Shade makes a challenge as high-flying Stowmarket apply some pressure at Emerald Park last week . The visitors won the game 2-0 Picture: DAVID HARDY

Car seized after driver is found with no insurance

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team seized a vehicle on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Arrests made following ‘busy night’ for police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being caught red handed opening a family's Christmas presents. Picture: Arcahnt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists