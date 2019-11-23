WATCH: Motorbike stolen in midnight raid
PUBLISHED: 15:57 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 23 November 2019
Archant
CCTV footage has captured the moment a motorbike was stolen from outside the owner's house.
Richard Houghton, 26, said his bike, a Yamaha WR 125, was taken at approximately 12.30am on Saturday (November 23) from an address on Bluebell Meadow in Gorleston.
He and his partner were asleep but were woken up by their neighbour who had seen a person take off with the motorbike.
Mr Houghton bought the bike a year ago with money left to him by his grandmother.
"When my nan passed away, I got some inheritance and put that towards the bike," he said.
He used the motorbike to get to and from work at the James Paget Hospital.
His partner, Jade Lorraine Griffen, said they were devastated when they saw the bike was gone.
"We're a pretty tight community but there have been people looking through windows and into cars," she said.
Comments have been disabled on this article.