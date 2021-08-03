Published: 4:26 PM August 3, 2021

The "best friend" of an 83-year-old woman who went missing in Gorleston is planning to create a garden in her memory.

Patricia Holland was last seen 10 days ago and on Sunday (August 1) a 41-year-old man was charged with her murder.

Elizabeth Hemmings, a close friend of Mrs Holland, said: "Just before Pat went missing, she gave me plants from her garden. I will use them to recreate her garden in mine.

Elizabeth Hemmings saw Patricia Holland daily.

"It's going to be exactly the same as Pat's garden," she added.

Ms Hemmings said she was supposed to have dinner with Mrs Holland at St Mary Magdalen Church in Gorleston in Tuesday (August 3) but instead friends and neighbours gathered at the church for a service in her memory.

"It was a quiet service. We were able to write messages and put them on a memory tree. They had a projector with her picture on and some words of comfort. We were able to light candles. I prayed and told God that it was a privilege to know her."

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their "much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother" and are appealing directly to the local community to help find her.

On Sunday (August 1), Allan Scott, of Lowestoft Road in Gorleston, was charged with Mrs Holland's murder after partial human remains were found at her home. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 28, having made his first appearance in the court on Tuesday.

Ms Hemmings said: "It is too much at the moment to take on board.

"Last night I didn't feel I could go on without her, but today I knew I had to."

She placed a single rose outside Mrs Holland's house on Tuesday (August 3).

"I miss her like heck. The grief I am going through is unbelievable," said Ms Hemmings.

In a statement, Mrs Holland's family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.

"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.

"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could.

We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time."












