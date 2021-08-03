'Unbelievable grief' - Friend plans memorial garden for Gorleston woman
- Credit: Elizabeth Hemmings
The "best friend" of an 83-year-old woman who went missing in Gorleston is planning to create a garden in her memory.
Patricia Holland was last seen 10 days ago and on Sunday (August 1) a 41-year-old man was charged with her murder.
Elizabeth Hemmings, a close friend of Mrs Holland, said: "Just before Pat went missing, she gave me plants from her garden. I will use them to recreate her garden in mine.
"It's going to be exactly the same as Pat's garden," she added.
Ms Hemmings said she was supposed to have dinner with Mrs Holland at St Mary Magdalen Church in Gorleston in Tuesday (August 3) but instead friends and neighbours gathered at the church for a service in her memory.
"It was a quiet service. We were able to write messages and put them on a memory tree. They had a projector with her picture on and some words of comfort. We were able to light candles. I prayed and told God that it was a privilege to know her."
On Sunday (August 1), Allan Scott, of Lowestoft Road in Gorleston, was charged with Mrs Holland's murder after partial human remains were found at her home. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 28, having made his first appearance in the court on Tuesday.
Ms Hemmings said: "It is too much at the moment to take on board.
Most Read
- 1 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
- 2 Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping
- 3 'Nobody wants the responsibility' - Town's public art collection for sale
- 4 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
- 5 Man denies raping woman in flat above fast food outlet
- 6 Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner to appear in Gorleston cabaret show
- 7 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- 8 Man appears in court charged with murder of Gorleston woman
- 9 Flats bid for former pub refused over 'cramped showers' concerns
- 10 Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale
"Last night I didn't feel I could go on without her, but today I knew I had to."
She placed a single rose outside Mrs Holland's house on Tuesday (August 3).
"I miss her like heck. The grief I am going through is unbelievable," said Ms Hemmings.
In a statement, Mrs Holland's family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended.
"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us.
"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could.
We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”