News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

'Unbelievable grief' - Friend plans memorial garden for Gorleston woman

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:26 PM August 3, 2021   
Patricia Holland in her home.

Patricia Holland in her home. - Credit: Elizabeth Hemmings

The "best friend" of an 83-year-old woman who went missing in Gorleston is planning to create a garden in her memory.

Patricia Holland was last seen 10 days ago and on Sunday (August 1) a 41-year-old man was charged with her murder.

Elizabeth Hemmings, a close friend of Mrs Holland, said: "Just before Pat went missing, she gave me plants from her garden. I will use them to recreate her garden in mine.

Elizabeth Hemmings

Elizabeth Hemmings saw Patricia Holland daily. - Credit: James Weeds

"It's going to be exactly the same as Pat's garden," she added.

Ms Hemmings said she was supposed to have dinner with Mrs Holland at St Mary Magdalen Church in Gorleston in Tuesday (August 3) but instead friends and neighbours gathered at the church for a service in her memory.

"It was a quiet service. We were able to write messages and put them on a memory tree. They had a projector with her picture on and some words of comfort. We were able to light candles. I prayed and told God that it was a privilege to know her."

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother"

The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother" and are appealing directly to the local community to help find her. - Credit: Norfolk Police

On Sunday (August 1), Allan Scott, of Lowestoft Road in Gorleston, was charged with Mrs Holland's murder after partial human remains were found at her home. He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on September 28, having made his first appearance in the court on Tuesday.

Ms Hemmings said: "It is too much at the moment to take on board.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Covid on the coast: Record high for July but case numbers dipping
  3. 3 'Nobody wants the responsibility' - Town's public art collection for sale
  1. 4 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
  2. 5 Man denies raping woman in flat above fast food outlet
  3. 6 Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer winner to appear in Gorleston cabaret show
  4. 7 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
  5. 8 Man appears in court charged with murder of Gorleston woman
  6. 9 Flats bid for former pub refused over 'cramped showers' concerns
  7. 10 Twin Bakes sell out of treats during first pop-up sale

"Last night I didn't feel I could go on without her, but today I knew I had to."

She placed a single rose outside Mrs Holland's house on Tuesday (August 3).

"I miss her like heck. The grief I am going through is unbelievable," said Ms Hemmings.

In a statement, Mrs Holland's family said: "Our beloved Mum, nan and great grandmother has been taken from us in a way which simply cannot be comprehended. 

"This past week has been the worst imaginable for us. 

"Mum spent her days trying to help others, she reached out to local people and wanted to make a difference in any way she could. 

We respectfully ask to be left in peace at this incredibly difficult time.” 




Great Yarmouth News
Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The front of the Empire

'Something really fresh for Great Yarmouth' - Empire ready to re-open

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The owner of the Empire Lounge on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile says he needs the kind of financial s

Woman felt her life was 'destroyed' after rape by two men, court hears

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Millie and Jack, two twenty-somethings.

The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The family of missing woman, Pat Holland, have spoken of their “much-loved mother, grand-mother and great-grandmother"

Norfolk Live

Police searching for Patricia Holland believe her to be dead

Reece Hanson and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon