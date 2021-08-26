News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mixed views as gaming centre approved for former New Look store

Liz Coates

Published: 12:35 PM August 26, 2021    Updated: 3:12 PM August 26, 2021
Adult gaming centre bid for New Look Gorleston

New Look in Gorleston in 2014. The shop has now closed. It has temporarily hosted a pop-up vintage shop but has been broadly empty for 12 months. A bid for an adult gaming centre will be decided by planners on Wednesday August 25, 2021. - Credit: Google Maps

A £350,000 bid to turn a former New Look store into an adult gaming centre has been given the green light.

Members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council's development control committee voted by eight to four to allow the scheme in Gorleston High Street on Wednesday (August 25).

They were told the applicant MJS Amusements would be investing £350,000 in the venture bringing six new jobs.

However, opinion was divided among members who were told that relaxed planning rules aimed at encouraging a variety of uses in town centres to keep occupancy high made it difficult to refuse.

Tony Wright questioned whether enough had been done to find another retail use and was told by the applicant's agent it had been marketed by the landlord for 24 months, and that his client was the only bidder.

Trevor Wainwright supported the bid saying MJS were a respected local company, adding: "It's a good addition to the high street. Good luck to them."

Barbara Wright said she was "over the moon" with the decision, and that it was "all she wanted" for

Councillor Barbara Wright said she was 'really sad' New Look had closed and questioned the need for an adult gaming centre in its place in Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

However, Barbara Wright said: "I just find it really sad that the clothes shop closed, and we have other gaming machines.

"We have got Magic City, two bookies and I just think the students when they come out of college they pass it. Do we really need another one in that high street?"

Ward councillor Marlene Fairhead said: "I just think it is in the wrong place and I think it will be affected by anti-social behaviour because if you look across the road there's the Feathers pub and a lot of people will come out of there, they will drift across and you can just see it.

"There has been a lot of anti-social behaviour already in the high street in the last few months which I know everyone is suffering from, but I just think they are applying to put that in the wrong place and just to say 'Oh, we have found something to go in there' to me is not right."

Paul Hammond said: "We have to have this go ahead because empty premises are more detrimental to the high street than something that is open and thriving.

"It may not be what we all want but open premises are better on a high street than closed ones, it shows the place is open and trading and I fully support this."

Author Picture Icon
