Search

Advanced search

Couple found in flat died from carbon dioxide poisoning, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:52 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 23 November 2020

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston after the bodies of Alex Mills, 32, and Niraj Patel, 31, discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston after the bodies of Alex Mills, 32, and Niraj Patel, 31, discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

A couple found dead in a flat on the coast took their own lives, an inquest has heard.

Flowers were left outside the house on Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, after the bodies of Alex Mills and Niraj Patel were found. Picture: Liz CoatesFlowers were left outside the house on Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, after the bodies of Alex Mills and Niraj Patel were found. Picture: Liz Coates

The bodies of Alex Mills and Niraj Patel were both discovered after police forced their way into a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston on July 21 this year.

An inquest, heard on Monday (November 23) at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, was told the cause of their deaths was carbon dioxide poisoning.

Senior Coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, read from a statement written by Ms Mills’ mother, Lisa Harding, which said the couple had started seeing each other around three to four years ago.

Ms Harding first met Mr Patel on New Year’s Eve in 2018 and thought the relationship was the “saviour of Alex”, who had a history of mental health difficulties, the inquest heard.

The couple had been living together at Mr Patel’s home address in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

They had spent two nights in a hotel from July 14 to 16, and were supposed to return to Mr Patel’s address, but his car was seen parked outside Ms Mill’s house on Oxford Avenue, which Ms Harding thought was “odd”, the inquest was told. Over the weekend concerns escalated, with Ms Mills having come off social media and the curtains shut and front windows left open at her house.

On July 21, Ms Mills’s parents tried to get into the property but couldn’t because there were keys on the inside of both front and back doors.

The police were called and officers forced entry, finding the bodies of the couple who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Harding said her daughter had “difficult times in life” when “things did become overwhelming for her”.

“I feel devastated she didn’t reach out to people who care for her and for help and support,” she said.

Ms Lake concluded they had taken their own lives.

She expressed her sympathy to members of the both families.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Couple found in flat died from carbon dioxide poisoning, inquest hears

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston after the bodies of Alex Mills, 32, and Niraj Patel, 31, discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fresh bid to knock down village pub for homes and shops

The First and Last pub in Ormesby could be pulled down under a new attempt to replace it with two retail units with flats above, a terrace of three cottages, and two detached homes with separate garages. Picture: Liz Coates

Bridge to close again tonight for testing

Haven Bridge, Great Yarmouth, will be closed from 8pm on November 23 for tests Photo: Archant

Coronavirus case rates fall in parts of Norfolk, but health bosses urge caution

The coronavirus case rates in four areas in Norfolk have continued to fall. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Images.

Mental health trust deals with ‘big increase’ in new patients during pandemic

Dr Dan Dalton, chief medical officer at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, says there has been a big increase in new patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE PHOTOGRAPHY