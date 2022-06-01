Ask The Mercury: 'How do we get double yellow lines?'

A reader has asked what can be done about the parking on Mariner's Compass in Gorleston, - Credit: Google

We have received a question about obstructive parking down a residential street in Gorleston.

Kevin Yallop asked on our Facebook page: "Will there ever be double yellow lines around Mariners Compass? People need to stop parking on blind corners and stop blocking people's garages."

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: "New restrictions will only be introduced by Norfolk County Council where there is a clear need and broad support.

"A legal Traffic Regulation Order has to be made before new restrictions can be introduced, and this can be a lengthy process, involving periods for consultation and legal challenge."

The spokesperson asked people to contact Great Yarmouth Borough Council first, as this will help to gauge support in the community.

For more information, visit the Roads and Transport page on Norfolk County Council's website.

Also, if people are causing an obstruction this would be a matter for the police: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles/parking

