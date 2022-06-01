News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ask The Mercury: 'How do we get double yellow lines?'

James Weeds

Published: 10:13 AM June 1, 2022
A reader has asked what can be done about the parking on Mariner's Compass in Gorleston, - Credit: Google

We have received a question about obstructive parking down a residential street in Gorleston.

Kevin Yallop asked on our Facebook page: "Will there ever be double yellow lines around Mariners Compass? People need to stop parking on blind corners and stop blocking people's garages."

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: "New restrictions will only be introduced by Norfolk County Council where there is a clear need and broad support.

"A legal Traffic Regulation Order has to be made before new restrictions can be introduced, and this can be a lengthy process, involving periods for consultation and legal challenge."

A resident of Mariner's Compass in Gorleston has asked what can residents do to prevent obstructive parking in the area. - Credit: Google

The spokesperson asked people to contact Great Yarmouth Borough Council first, as this will help to gauge support in the community.

For more information, visit the Roads and Transport page on Norfolk County Council's website.

Also, if people are causing an obstruction this would be a matter for the police: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles/parking

If you have a question for us, email askthemercury@archant.co.uk

No question is too small, and we will do our best to answer as many questions as we can, and run the answers in the Mercury.

Got a question you would like us to answer? Email them to askthemercury@archant.co.uk. - Credit: Archant

