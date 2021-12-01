News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mother makes her dreams come true at pantomime

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:37 PM December 1, 2021
Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to he

Beverly Bishop is trying to live her best life after she was reminded how short life is. - Credit: Archant

A woman's emotional show about the death of her son has led to her taking centre stage in a pantomime.

Beverly Bishop, from Cromer, is set to star as the Spirit of Charity in Gorleston Pavilion Theatre' s upcoming pantomime Mother Goose.

Her son Jess Fairweather took his own life at the age of 20 in 2018 shortly after starting at the University of East Anglia.

After her son's death Ms Bishop developed a show called Finding Magic.

It focused on how she dealt with the grief and mentioned her dream to play a fairy in pantomime - leading to her being offered the role as the Spirit of Charity.

The 52-year-old actor said "it is literally a dream come true".

"When I was a little girl I always wanted to be a fairy in a panto," Ms Bishop said.

"This is really special to me.

"It's going really well and I am loving it."


Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Phot

Jess Fairweather, left, was 20 when he took his own life in 2018. - Credit: Beverley Bishop

"It's a lifechanging thing to happen," she said.

"But it reminded me how short life is and how important it is to live your best life.

"I made a promise to my son that I would live for the two of us.

"I need to do the things I want to do with my life, and being a fairy was one of them.

"I'm learning again about the importance of making the most of every moment and doing the things that give you that spark, energy and lust for life."

Mother Goose will be on at Gorleston Pavilion Theatre from December 8 until January 2.

Royal Shakespeare actor Des Barrit wrote and is directing this year's pantomime.

Ms Bishop originally asked to be involved in one of Mr Barrit's Christmas shows in 2019.

However, rehearsals had already begun.

Ms Bishop contacted Mr Barrit in 2021 and she was soon cast as the fairy she always dreamed of becoming.

Des Barrit will be appearing in Under Milk Wood in Sheringham. Picture: Jeanette Bolton-Martin

Des Barrit granted Ms Bishop's wish of becoming a fairy at this year's pantomime at Gorleston Pavilion. - Credit: Archant

Mr Barrit said: "After hearing of Beverly's dream, I thought I had to comply with her wishes and let that wish come true."

Tickets are available at www.gorlestonpavilion.co.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
