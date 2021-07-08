In pictures: Gorleston Pavilion celebrates 120th birthday

Gallery

Published: 12:34 PM July 8, 2021

Gorleston Pavilion, pictured soon after it opened in 1901, continues to provide entertainment for residents and visitors - Credit: Archant © 2011

An historic theatre has celebrated its 120th birthday.

The Pavilion Theatre on Pier Gardens, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Pavilion Theatre - Credit: Archant

The team at The Pavilion Theatre in Gorleston is planning to hold a special 120th Birthday Fundraising Gala performance of its Summer Showtime show later in the year.

Current lessees and theatre directors Stuart Malkovich and Kevin Lynch took over the theatre in the mid-1990s and have tried to make the theatre as comfortable and modern as possible whilst retaining its old world charm.

Stuart Malkovich said of the celebrations: “We are hugely proud of everything that we and the team have achieved in the past three decades.

"It feels right to be celebrating the 120th in this way after such a difficult year.

“Like all other live entertainment venues, we have struggled since Covid.

"But, we’re not letting that dampen our spirits.”

Alex Youngs, trustee of the theatre’s charity, said once restrictions have been lifted, Gorleston Pavilion will announce a belated birthday party.

Mr Youngs said: "We’re hugely excited to put on a big night of celebrations that aims to raise funds for the restoration of the building whilst highlighting the fantastic work that Stuart, Kevin and the team have done over the years."

OTHERS SING UP AND DRINK UP...a Gorleston Pavilion audience enjoying old-time music hall. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY

Director Kevin Lynch reflected on his decades at the theatre: "The past 30 years have been fantastic and we’ve loved welcoming people from all over the globe.”

Gorleston Pavilion first opened its doors on Monday, July 8, 1901.

The opening was fraught and the first concerts took place without the windows being fully glazed.

Over the years the Pavilion has been a central part of Gorleston life. Serving the town as a base during the war, radio and TV studios and even a cinema.

The Pavilion Theatre in Gorelston will be celebrating its 120th birthday later in the year. - Credit: Submitted

The theatre has been the starting point for many famous careers and it has been reported that stars such as Morecambe and Wise have taken a nap in the dressing rooms under the stage.

Today, it stands as an open-all-year-round theatre with a hugely popular Summer season ‘Showtime’ that offers one of the longest seaside seasons in the UK.

The Pavilion Theatre on Pier Gardens, Gorleston-On-Sea, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Pavilion Theatre - Credit: Archant

LONG-STAY: Henry Clay's ensemble who for years early before the war entertained not only in Gorleston Pavilion but also nearby in a marquee on Pop's Meadow where a children's play area now operates.Picture: BRIAN OLLINGTON COLLECTION - Credit: Archant

Open day at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre. The stage door youth company on stage. - Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher

Open day at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre. The Dusmagirk Young People's theatre company welcome vIsitors to the theatre. (Left to right) Alice Forder, Emily Forder,Tamzin Freeman and Thomas Forder. - Credit: Picture: Nick Butcher

Old Tyme Music Hall - opens at the Gorleston Pavilion - Chairman Eddie Reindeer and the girls. Picture taken: June 1967 - Credit: Archant

People buying lots of bargains at the packed stalls at Gorleston Jumble sale. Picture taken: February 10, 1992 - Credit: Archant Libraries

Bradwell butcher, David Burdett rehearsing as a ballet dancer to perform at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre. - Credit: Nick Butcher



