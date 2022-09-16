News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Gorleston people invited to watch Queen's funeral at church

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 9:29 PM September 16, 2022
St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston

St Mary Magdalene Church on Magdalen Square, Gorleston. - Credit: James Weeds

A church in Gorleston is offering a space for people to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday.

St Mary Magdalene Church on Magdalen Square will show the Queen's funeral on a large screen from 9.45am on Monday, September 19.

Reverend Matthew Price, vicar at St Mary Magdalene church in Gorleston, has been awarded a British E

Reverend Matthew Price said the church wanted to provide a space for people to watch the funeral in the company of others. - Credit: Archant

The Rev Matthew Price said: "We're aware there might be people in our community who are on their own and would appreciate space and opportunity to watch the funeral with other people.

"If people want to gather to pay their respects, we are offering a space for them to do so."

St Mary Magdalene Church's memorial service to the Queen is also taking place from 7pm on Friday.

Expected attendees include county deputy lieutenant Andy Wood, deputy mayor Penny Carpenter, and ward councillors Trevor Wainwright, Colleen and Brian Walker.

Representatives from Lynn Grove Academy are also expected to be in attendance, with a senior prefect expected to read a letter of condolence.

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

One lane of Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth has been closed after the road surface was damaged

Norfolk Live News

Traffic chaos after Great Yarmouth bridge forced to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
HRH The Prince of Wales visiting Norfolks first community pub,the White Horse at Upton near Acle.P

The day a future king popped in to a Norfolk village's pub

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Emergency repair work has begun at Haven Bridge after the road surface became damaged and one lane was forced to close

Norfolk Live News

Emergency work begins to repair bridge's damaged road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A bird's eye view of SV Tenacious at Great Yarmouth's South Quay

Stunning night time drone shots showcase port's latest visitor

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon