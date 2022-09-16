Gorleston people invited to watch Queen's funeral at church

A church in Gorleston is offering a space for people to watch the Queen's funeral on Monday.

St Mary Magdalene Church on Magdalen Square will show the Queen's funeral on a large screen from 9.45am on Monday, September 19.

Reverend Matthew Price said the church wanted to provide a space for people to watch the funeral in the company of others. - Credit: Archant

The Rev Matthew Price said: "We're aware there might be people in our community who are on their own and would appreciate space and opportunity to watch the funeral with other people.

"If people want to gather to pay their respects, we are offering a space for them to do so."

St Mary Magdalene Church's memorial service to the Queen is also taking place from 7pm on Friday.

Expected attendees include county deputy lieutenant Andy Wood, deputy mayor Penny Carpenter, and ward councillors Trevor Wainwright, Colleen and Brian Walker.

Representatives from Lynn Grove Academy are also expected to be in attendance, with a senior prefect expected to read a letter of condolence.