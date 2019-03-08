Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after police car chase released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:05 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 23 September 2019

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A man arrested after a crash following a police car chase has been released under investigation.

Two other people had also been detained after a black Ford Focus being pursued by police collided into two cars in Gorleston but they are now being treated as witnesses, not suspects.

After the incident on September 5, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, drink driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He was questioned at Great Yarmouth police station and released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have said.

The Focus had failed to stop for officers on the Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth, resulting in them following the vehicle.

As it entered the A47 slip road towards the A143 Beccles Road the Focus was involved in a collision with two vehicles which resulted in subsequent collisions with four other vehicles in standing traffic.

Two passengers in the Ford Focus were taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Focus suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the black Ford Focus prior to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Sergeant Adi Hales at Acle Roads Policing on 101.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Council moves to allay concern over Southtown roadworks

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps

‘Lifeline for the borough’ - Market Gates Shopping Centre through the years

L0331 Yarmouth Market Gates shopping centre april 1981 Archant

New gymnastics club opens in Great Yarmouth

A new gymnastics club has opened on Bessamer Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tina Amis.

‘Our biggest challenge for years’ - Villagers urged to attend meeting over housing plans

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Council moves to allay concern over Southtown roadworks

The traffic lights at Matalan/Station Road are being taken out to cut queues in the area Picture: Google Maps

‘Lifeline for the borough’ - Market Gates Shopping Centre through the years

L0331 Yarmouth Market Gates shopping centre april 1981 Archant

New gymnastics club opens in Great Yarmouth

A new gymnastics club has opened on Bessamer Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tina Amis.

‘Our biggest challenge for years’ - Villagers urged to attend meeting over housing plans

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Plans lodged with council to make holiday park more ‘family-friendly’

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Man arrested after police car chase released under investigation

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Google Maps.

Road will close overnight for resurfacing

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps.

New gymnastics club opens in Great Yarmouth

A new gymnastics club has opened on Bessamer Way in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Tina Amis.

Have you been affected by the Thomas Cook collapse? Your questions answered

Thomas Cook ceased trading after 178 years Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists