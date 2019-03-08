Man arrested after police car chase released under investigation

The A143 slip road in Gorleston, where a police car chase ended in a collision involving seven cars on Thursday (September 5).

A man arrested after a crash following a police car chase has been released under investigation.

Two other people had also been detained after a black Ford Focus being pursued by police collided into two cars in Gorleston but they are now being treated as witnesses, not suspects.

After the incident on September 5, a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drug driving, drink driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He was questioned at Great Yarmouth police station and released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have said.

The Focus had failed to stop for officers on the Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth, resulting in them following the vehicle.

As it entered the A47 slip road towards the A143 Beccles Road the Focus was involved in a collision with two vehicles which resulted in subsequent collisions with four other vehicles in standing traffic.

Two passengers in the Ford Focus were taken to the James Paget Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Focus suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the black Ford Focus prior to the incident, to contact them.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact Sergeant Adi Hales at Acle Roads Policing on 101.

