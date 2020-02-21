Search

Advanced search

Brandon Lewis MP supporting 'community use' for derelict fun park

PUBLISHED: 11:53 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 21 February 2020

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A letter from Brandon Lewis MP to residents of a seaside town has expressed preference that a former children's fun park remain in community use.

The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Pop's Meadow, a derelict rectangle of land on Gorleston's seafront, has been empty for two years, with its fate currently up in the air as Great Yarmouth Borough Council evaluates proposals for the site.

Mr Lewis said: "I know that many residents are concerned about the future of Pops Meadow, and I fully appreciate their concerns.

"Ideally a sustainable community use would be found for this site, and so allow it to continue to be enjoyed by future generations.

"The ultimate decision on the future of this site will be made by its owners, the borough council, and I am sure that they will consider all bids before making a decision."

The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Proposals for the site can be sent to property@great-yarmouth.gov.uk and will come before a group of five councillors before a final decision is made by full council in April.

A petition seeking to ban any further development of Pops Meadow currently has almost 760 signatures.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Pair jailed for ‘significant roles’ dealing drugs

Alfie Cusack, 25, of Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

‘Racing against time’ - preparations accelerate for arrival of new £500,000 ride

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which was removed last year after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Taxi company collapses into administration

A fleet of cabs from Anglia Taxis pictured in 2006. Photo: Bill Darnell.

Pair jailed for ‘significant roles’ dealing drugs

Alfie Cusack, 25, of Southtown Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for dealing drugs. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coastal holiday parks set for £3.3m revamp

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

‘Racing against time’ - preparations accelerate for arrival of new £500,000 ride

Albert Jones, Managing Director at Pleasure Beach Great Yarmouth, in front of the Mulan ride which was removed last year after more than 20 years. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Final Beales department stores to shut after no buyer is found

The final 11 Beales department stores in the country are set to shut, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Council debates ‘quieter fireworks’ and noise cap following wildlife fears

Councillors debated encouraging the use of quieter fireworks and introducing a noise level cap due to concerns over the impact on vulnerable people and animals. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Denise Bradley

Brandon Lewis MP supporting ‘community use’ for derelict fun park

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I knew she was in good hands’ - Mother watches newborn baby loaded onto air ambulance

Shane Deacon and Kerri Barkway, 33, with their daughter Autumn-Rose who was born in the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston before being transferred to Kent by the Children's Air Ambulance. Picture: Children's Air Ambulance.

Demolition of town’s seafront leisure centre finally begins

Works begin at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre - with the site due to be levelled in just three months. PHOTO: Sarah Burgess
Drive 24