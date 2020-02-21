Brandon Lewis MP supporting 'community use' for derelict fun park

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A letter from Brandon Lewis MP to residents of a seaside town has expressed preference that a former children's fun park remain in community use.

The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey. The future of Pop's Meadow, a former kids' fun park in Gorleston, is up for discussion next week at Great Yarmouth's Town Hall. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Pop's Meadow, a derelict rectangle of land on Gorleston's seafront, has been empty for two years, with its fate currently up in the air as Great Yarmouth Borough Council evaluates proposals for the site.

Mr Lewis said: "I know that many residents are concerned about the future of Pops Meadow, and I fully appreciate their concerns.

"Ideally a sustainable community use would be found for this site, and so allow it to continue to be enjoyed by future generations.

"The ultimate decision on the future of this site will be made by its owners, the borough council, and I am sure that they will consider all bids before making a decision."

Proposals for the site can be sent to property@great-yarmouth.gov.uk and will come before a group of five councillors before a final decision is made by full council in April.

A petition seeking to ban any further development of Pops Meadow currently has almost 760 signatures.

